New Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher has tried to not let the quarterback battle between Kellen Mond and Nick Starkel become a distraction in fall camp.

Even if the $75 million dollar man has accomplished that task, a recent report by USA Today is sure to bring unwanted attention to the program eight days before it opens the season at home Northwestern State.

In an interview with the national newspaper, former Aggie linebacker Santino Marchiol made claims that A&M committed potential NCAA violations.

Marchiol, who redshirted the 2017 season, transferred to Arizona this offseason to play for Kevin Sumlin. In the report, Marchiol claims that he and another A&M player received cash from an assistant coach to host recruits on national visits. In addition, the former four-star recruit told USA Today that during the offseason, the Aggie players worked with the coaching staff more than the maximum allotted time allowed by the NCAA.

In the video coach Fisher, who addressed the local media after practice on Tuesday, talked about the report briefly and said he believes the coaching staff has done everything the right way since arriving in College Station in December of 2017.

