After being canceled by the pandemic Health For All's dance competition fundraiser is back and better than ever.

BRYAN, Texas — For ten years Liz Dickey has devoted her time and energy into providing medical care to the many people struggling to foot the bill.

“It’s the people, themselves. I mean I have never had a job that is more challenging, but I’ve also never had a job that is more rewarding," said Dickey.

As the Executive Director of Health For All, she’s helped provide lab exams, x-rays, and free physical and mental health care to low-income people lacking coverage.

According to Dickey, the group started more than 30 years ago, when a doctor providing medical services out of a hotel room quickly became the talk of the town.

“Three decades later it’s the same premise, but we’ve also graduated from a little motel room, one day a week, to a full-fledged clinic," said Dickey.

A clinic partnering with groups like the United Way to help provide transportation and the Brazos Valley food bank to give food items to insecure patients.

“We really, we try to be as creative as we can and partner with anyone who’s willing to, to sort of get us as close to a one-stop-shop as we can," said Dickey.

Dickey said the organization puts on a dance competition as a fundraiser every year but when COVID hit, a break followed. This year, the theme was "Back to the 80's" as people danced to numbers by Whitney Houston, Prince, and others. Dancers broke out on the dance floor as people poured in with donations.

“We’re so grateful to have brought it back and see people and be in the same room and actually ended up raising over $40,000," said Dickey.

Dickey said that they're continuing to track the total, but have surpassed the $40,000 mark. According to Dickey, the money will be used to further assist patients in the Brazos Valley.

“We see on a daily and weekly basis the lives we’re impacting and truly the lives that we’re saving. I mean there are people here who wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for health for all and the people who support our work," said Dickey.

According to Dickey, the next dance competition will take place on April 1, 2023, and the theme will be the 70s.

If you want to see William's award winning dance from 2022, check out the YouTube video below!