BRYAN, Texas —

A small fire broke out at the site of Hearne’s old municipal facilities early Thursday morning.

Volunteer firefighters responded to the fire around 1 a.m. and continued to battle the small blaze into the afternoon. No one was injured, City Manager John Naron said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Naron said.

“We do not know the cause of the fire,” Naron said. “There were multiple fires in Bryan-College Station over the past week. It’s just getting really hot and so it could have been that but we don’t know as of yet so we certainly don’t want to speculate."

The City of Hearne reduced the decommissioned municipal buildings, which include a warehouse, police station, municipal court and council chambers, to rubble Monday in preparation to build a new public safety complex on the lot. The complex will contain a new police station, fire station, council chambers and training rooms.

Naron said city officials hope to break ground on the new complex at the end of November 2019.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM