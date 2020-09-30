Hearne man gets 12 years for beating grandfather, threatening to kill three women in home invasion

Malachi Muse, 28, was also convicted of bail jumping after he refused to show up for sentencing.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — A Hearne man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for assaults on his girlfriend and grandfather.

Malachi Muse, 28, was convicted of assault family violence with a previous conviction and burglary of a habitation. He also was convicted of bail jumping after he pled guilty to the above charges, but didn't show up for sentencing.

"A person's home should be a sacred place where they feel safe," Assistant District Attorney Jessica Escue stated in a press release. "Muse's forcible invasion of the victim's home and violence towards individuals he claims to love requires a strong response."

Prosecutors said Muse showed up to his grandfather's home on December 22, 2019 and an argument broke out. They said Muse attacked his grandfather and punched him several times in the face. The victim's eye and mouth were hurt and Muse left the home before Bryan officers could get there.

ALSO ON KAGSTV.COM: Bryan man accused of beating infant daughter; girl remains in Houston hospital with brain bleed

App Redirect App Redirect. kagstv.com is the official website for KAGS-TV, your trusted source for breaking news, weather and sports. kagstv.com

On February 2, 2020, 911 dispatchers received a call where there was someone screaming on the other end of the phone. Bryan police officers responded to find Muse at the home of his ex-girlfriend. Witnesses said Muse kicked in the front door when the victim refused to let him into the home and began beating his ex-girlfriend. Muse then grabbed a knife and threatened to kill the woman and her two sisters.

Officers who arrived on scene said it appeared Muse was under the influence of a drug and he even fought officers who tried to arrest him. Prosecutors said Muse pled guilty and was supposed to be sentenced to eight years on August 3, however, he didn't show up the day of sentencing and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

CRIME NEWS ON KAGSTV.COM: Bryan man accused of robbing woman at gunpoint in her home