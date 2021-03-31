Person of interest questioned in shooting death of Hearne man

Sources tell KAGS News that Michael Hennigan told people he had just cashed his stimulus check. Hours later, he was allegedly robbed and killed walking home.

HEARNE, Texas — There is new information in the shooting death investigation of a Hearne man. Sources tell KAGS News that Michael Hennigan, 54, may have been killed hours after cashing his stimulus check.

The shooting happened just after midnight on March 29 on South San Jose Street. Police officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots were heard. Investigators said Hennigan was found dead at the scene with several gunshot wounds.

Sources tell us Hennigan was visiting friends late Sunday night at the Columbus Village Apartments on South Riley Street. They told us he had mentioned he had received his stimulus check and that he had cashed it.

Sources tell us Hennigan was offered a ride home from the apartment complex, but decided to walk instead. When he got to South San Jose Street, sources tell us he was approached by more than one person, who allegedly robbed him of about $700 in cash.

We talked with investigators with the Hearne Police Department. They said they are aware of this information, but are still following up on other leads and information.

Investigators said they are questioning a person of interest in the case and while this person is in custody, it is on charges not related to the shooting. This person of interest has not been charged in connection to the death of Hennigan.

We will continue to bring you updates on this story as it develops.