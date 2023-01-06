Hearne mayor discusses hopes, plans for city in 2023

Ruben Gomez, Mayor of Hearne, sat down with KAGS to discuss his plans to address street concerns, housing, and crime in Hearne in 2023.

HEARNE, Texas — In 2022, Hearne started off the year with multiple violent situations. Shootings were reported in parts of the city and a there was even a potential threat of violence near Hearne ISD, months later.

However, Ruben Gomez, the Mayor of Hearne, said they've found ways to address these problem and showcase some of the benefits the city is set to provide in 2023 for citizens.

“How long have you been the mayor for?”

“I’ve been the mayor for 24 years.”

“Wow. Why’d you do it initially?”

“You know, I sat on the city council, initially. There was an opportunity to run for mayor. I did it, and I enjoy it.”

“The economy was not that great for Hearne in 2022, what specifically did it look like?”

“We were not certain because anytime you lose an individual, everything has to be relooked at and resorted and look at our budget.”

“How is the budget and the economic stability of Hearne going to look in ’23?”

“We look very promising for 2023. We have two new businesses coming into town. One on the North side of town, and one on the South side of town.”

“What’s that feeling seeing new businesses coming into Hearne?”

“It’s great and we also have a local contractor building houses in Hearne and that is a big need for Hearne right now. Housing.”

“Do you mean that there’s less affordable housing options in Hearne or just homes in general?”

“Homes in general, and when the contractor comes in, he’s going to build more middle class.”

“Discussing housing and economic development, what is the tax rate going to look like for Hearne in 2023?”

“We’re proud to say that we’ll remain the same.”

“One thing that’s really cool is seeing the progression of the schools in Hearne. What is that relationship going to look like?”

“We can honestly say, now, the schools are in good condition. They’re acceptable now.”

“In the beginning of the year, we saw a few violent situations in Hearne: a few shootings and the threat of violence over at Hearne High School. How are you working with the police department to address those issues so they don’t happen as much in 2023?”

“We work very closely with our police to protect our schools in case something like that were to happen. So, I feel like they’ve addressed it and come up with a plan. Hopefully it doesn’t happen in Hearne, but we have to be ready.”

“In terms of infrastructure of the city, what are y’all looking to in 2023?”

“We’re looking to put a lot more emphasis on our streets. I think that’s one of your biggest criticisms in small cities are streets and potholes.”

“If you had to describe Hearne in one sentence or phrase, how would you describe the town?”

