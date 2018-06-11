COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- What started as a nickname, is now a symbol of support for Hazana Anderson's day care owner, Rebecca Nitsche.

"Huggie baby - that's what I call her," Nitsche said.

Nitsche said she came up with the idea to make bracelets over the weekend, after she had heard the news about Hazana.

"There is so much tragedy and so much bad things we heard with this case, we wanted to bring something light to it," she said.

So, she posted to Facebook and she said the response she received was unimaginable.

"It just exploded," she said. "People just ran with it. I was amazed."

In her first order, Nitsche ordered one-thousand bracelets.

She equated that to one-thousand people who heard of Hazana's story and wanted to show their support - even if they didn't even know Hazana personally.

"She was a beautiful innocent kid," Nitsche said. "She didn't get the life some of us get and people are devastated by it."

The first order of bracelets she said will be in Thursday. You can purchase one at the Blessings From Above Child Care Center. The proceeds will go directly to help Hazana's family with any expenses they may be facing.

For more information on the bracelets, click here.

Nitsche has also set up a Gofundme to help with additional expenses, to learn more or donate, click here.

© 2018 KAGS