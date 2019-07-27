BRYAN, Texas — It's been quite pleasant the last few days with low humidity and cooler-than-average morning temperatures, but reality is about to set in. Our typical late July heat and humidity will return this weekend along with a slight chance of showers in the afternoons. Heat index readings will also rise to around 106 degrees. Remember the heat safety precautions like drinking plenty of water and taking frequent breaks to cool off. The heat may crank up even further toward the middle of next week as high pressure strengthens over the state.