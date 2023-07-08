Here's why the Texas heat could have a major impact on your mental health

New research is shining light on the toll scorching heat can have on our mental health.

HOUSTON — If you've been feeling bogged down and drained the last few weeks, the weather may have something to do with it and as doctors explain, your mental health could be at stake.

New research is shining a light on the toll these scorching days are having on our mental health.

"It's, unfortunately, a more alarming version of seasonal affective disorder because it is more of an aggravative form of depression," explained Dr. Jennifer Bahrman, a licensed psychologist with UT Health.

A 2022 study of more than 2 million Americans found that from 2010 to 2019, days of excessive heat were associated with an increase in mental health-related ER visits.

Something Bahrman said comes as no surprise.

"Heat impacts our serotonin levels which is the primary neurotransmitter that regulates our mood and when we have a change in that serotonin level unfortunately, we are more likely to experience an increase in stress, fatigue and decreased level of joy and happiness," Bahrman said.

Doctors said noticeable side effects of heat-related impacts on our mental health don't stop there.

"Listlessness, changes in our sleep habits so often times insomnia, as well as heightened anxiety levels, irritability, anger, depression, stress," Bahrman said.

Which, if not managed properly, experts say can lead to tragic consequences.

"We tend to see an increase in suicide rate and suicidality in warmer months and a decrease in colder months," Bahrman said.

An unfortunate reality, deputies with the Harris County Sheriff's Department are witnessing. On Monday, they took to social media saying they've been responding to numerous calls involving suicide.

In the last few days, HCSO has responded to numerous suicide calls. We can all help prevent suicide. If you or someone you know is suffering and considering suicide, please call or text at 988 @988Lifeline.



Doctors said there are several ways to manage your mental health as the Texas heat rages on.

"Finding things that we can do indoors still that can be as utilizing our healthy coping strategies, spending time with people as much as possible, and you know if all else fails, of course turning to a mental health provider," Bahrman said.

Doctors also warn that if you take medication for mental health, it's worth asking if those meds can interact negatively with heat or sunlight.

If you or someone you know is suffering and considering suicide, please call or text at 988 where members of the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline are ready to assist 24 hours a day.