BRYAN, TX Nov. 28 -- On Wednesday morning, H-E-B gifted a truckload of turkey and ham to Brazos Valley Food Bank.

When Theresa Mangapora, executive director of the Brazos Valley Food Bank, first learned about H-E-B’s generous 22,000 pound donation, she said she was surprised, grateful and a tad worried about where to put it all.

“This is just a huge donation,” Mangapora said. “To be honest, if this had come our way last year when we were in a smaller facility I would’ve had to say no or asked them to downsize the donation.”

H-E-B’s 18-pallet donation to BVFB is among nine trailer loads or 225,000 pounds of turkey and ham that the San Antonio based company will donate to food banks across Texas during the holiday season.

About 25,000 people in the Brazos Valley are considered “food insecure,” Mangapora said.

Mangapora said H-E-B’s donation is “extra special” not only because it’s huge but also because it’s protein, which is expensive compared to the canned goods and non-perishable food items most people donate to BVFB.

“I think it will let families know that they matter, that they definitely matter,” Mangapora said. “I know the families are grateful for whatever food they can get. They’re happy to get canned goods. They're happy to get macaroni and cheese but this extra special gift of protein says ‘Number one, we see you, we hear you, we know that you have this need, we care, and we want you to have a great December.’”

