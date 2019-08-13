BRYAN, Texas —

KAGS is once again participating in NBCUniversal’s Clear the Shelters initiative. We’re partnering with Brazos Valley shelters and rescues to find homes for abandoned or neglected animals in our area.

On Saturday, August 17, participating shelters in the Brazos Valley will offer no-cost or reduced fee adoptions or waived pet spaying and neutering fees.

Participating shelters and rescues won’t place any holds on animals, so get in your application before Saturday and make sure you are at the adoption event early!

If you’re looking for a best friend, visit one of the following shelters or rescues this Saturday:

