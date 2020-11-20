Help make Brazos Valley foster children's Christmas merrier

Several local organizations are making sure Brazos Valley foster children don't go without any gifts this year, but need the community's help.

BRYAN, Texas — With everything that has been going on this year, it is important to spread holiday cheer. Several local organizations have teamed up to make sure Brazos Valley foster children don't go without any gifts.

Foster children in the care of CPS have wishlists full of items they would like for Christmas. BCS Together, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services and Voice for Children have partnered to help provide those gifts. However, the groups can't do it alone.

There are about 50 out of 100 wishlists that still need a sponsor. The organizations are asking the community to get involved and help meet the need this season.

"It's really something that everyone in the community should get behind," said Lauren Falcone, the director of community partnership for BCS Together. "In these times that we're in, an ounce more joy in your hearts and their hearts can speak volumes. I encourage everyone to find a way to help others this holiday season."

Those who are looking to sponsor a wishlist may contact CPS via email: Linda.Harris@dfps.state.tx.us or Helen.Lawlis@dfps.state.tx.us

Gifts for the wishlist must be dropped off at the CPS in Bryan location by Dec. 18. For those who are looking to donate extra gifts, they may also drop off the items at CPS.