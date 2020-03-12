Suspect in October Hensel Park shooting indicted with four felonies

Joshua Wynn, 22, of Universal City, TX is accused of shooting a man in Hensel Park back in October. He's also accused of shooting at an officer who was responding.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The suspect arrested at the scene of a shooting in Hensel Park in College Station back in October has been indicted by a Grand Jury on four felonies.

Joshua Wynn, 22, of Universal City, Texas, is charged with aggravated assault against a public servant, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and two charges of deadly conduct. He's accused of shooting a man in Hensel Park and then shooting at an officer who responded to the scene.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. back on October 16. Police officers said when they got to the scene, they found one man had been shot in his shoulder and his stomach. At last check, he continues to recover from his injuries.

Police said a Brazos County constable, who was helping set up a perimeter around the park, spotted a man, later identified as Wynn, near the Becky Gates Children Center. The constable said Wynn shot at him four times but did not hit him. Officers were then able to get to Wynn and arrest him.