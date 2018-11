Here is the bi-district high school football playoff schedule for Brazos Valley teams. The list will be updated.

5A Division I

College Station vs. Mesquite Poteet, 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite Memorial Stadium

5A Division II

Whitehouse at A&M Consolidated, 7 p.m. Friday

Lake Dallas at Corsicana, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Boerne Champion at Brenham, 7:30 p.m. Friday

4A Division I

Navasota vs. Little Cypress-Mauriceville, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Huffman Hargrave

4A Division II

Fairfield vs. Wills Point, 7 p.m. Thursday at Palestine Wildcat Stadium

3A Division I

Franklin vs. Hardin, 7 p.m. Thursday at Waller

Teague vs. Troy, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Mexia

Cameron vs. Whitney, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mexia

Rockdalevs. Grandview, 1 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium

3A Division II

Lexington vs. Palmer. 7 p.m. Thursday at McGregor

Buffalo vs. Hamilton, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Taylor

2A Division I

Normangee vs. Alto, 7 p.m. Thursday at Crockett

Centerville vs. Cushing, 7 p.m. Friday at Crockett

Hearne vs. Brackettville Brackett, 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Edgewood Veterans Stadium

Milano vs. Mason, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Burnet

Leon vs. Big Sandy, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Palestine Westwood

2A Division II

Bremond vs. Snook, 7 p.m. Thursday at College Station’s Cougar Field

Burton vs. Chilton, time TBA Thursday at Bryan’s Merrill Green Stadium

Iola vs. Flatonia, 7 p.m. Friday at Rockdale​​​​​​​

1A Division I

Coolidge vs. Union Hill, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Mabank​​​​​​​

1A Division II

Calvert vs. Trinidad, 7 p.m. Friday at Penelope

Oakwood vs. McDade, 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Allen Academy, Bryan

TAPPS Division IV

Brazos Christian at Muenster Sacred Heart, 7 p.m. Friday

TAIAO

Fort Worth THESA at BVCHEA, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bryan Regional Athletic Complex

© 2018 KAGS