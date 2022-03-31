Highway 6 near Peach Creek Road reopened after closure

Lanes have been reopened but officials remain at the scene after power lines were brought down by a passing truck.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 4:17 p.m. Authorities have opened up the Northbound lanes of Highway 6.

3:55 p.m. - Authorities have opened up the Southbound feeder road, access road and Southbound lanes of Highway 6.

3:40 p.m. - Highway 6 has been shut down in both directions near Peach Creek Road and Santa's Wonderland.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday, authorities responded to the scene after it was reported a truck hit power lines and brought them down.

Authorities said there was some impact to vehicles, but the extent of how much impact is not yet known.

Traffic is already being backed up as cars are attempting to divert from the area. Expect significant delays at this time.

At this time, there are some customers who have lost power due to the downed lines and workers have already been dispatched to the scene to restore it as soon as possible.

Approximately 28 customers are without power in the southern area of the service territory, near Santa’s Wonderland. A truck contacted lines across highway 6. #BTUalerts — Bryan Texas Utilities (@BTU_BryanTX) March 31, 2022