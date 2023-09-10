Hill Country officials say plan ahead, as an influx of people will head to the region to view the annular eclipse event

Some estimates say as many as 300,000 to 500,000 people will visit the Texas Hill Country for the eclipse event.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOERNE, Texas — On October 14 most of our viewers will be able to see the much anticipated annular solar eclipse.

The event will have many eclipse enthusiast from across the U.S. flocking to the area, including the Hill Country. Some estimates say as many as half a million people will head to the region.

Leaders in some of those counties want residents to be prepared.

“You’ll just see a lot more people at the gas station. You’re going to see a lot more people at H-E-B lines are going to be longer at restaurants, and when your checking out," said Chris Shadrock, Director of Communications with the City of Boerne.

Shadrock says in addition to the eclipse, the city will be hosting several other events, so an extra 25,000 people in Boerne is concerning.

“So we’re anticipating, Boerne is going to be really hopping on October 14,” said Shadrock.

Officials said with the influx of people they want you to be prepared by stocking up on food and supplies, having extra cash on hand, and picking up prescription medications before Saturday.

"Get gas that Thursday or Friday, and just spend the day at home on Saturday," said Shadrock.

The city doesn't expect there to be a lack of items, but over in Bandera County they do expect shortages because of the rural area and limited options.

Greg Grothues, Bandera County Commissioner Pct. 2 says the county has been making preparations for well over a year now. County officials are not sure how many people will show up to the area, or where to expect them, so they want residents to plan ahead.

"A great influx of people could come out and overwhelm us that day. Well we're limited on the number of grocery stores, fuel, and gas stations and other things like that, and we could run out of fuel and food and water," said Grothues.

Grothues says if they do run out of items, it could take them days to restock. He also says EMS and Volunteer Fire Departments will be manned for emergencies, and communications could be impacted.

"So if we get to the point where the cell towers are overloaded and it's affecting our 911 calls and stuff like that, we have a fallback with radio operators," said Grothues.

The county is also preparing for possible internet issues and an increase demand for electricity, Grothues says prepare like it's a natural disaster.

"Prep for the worse and hope for the best, and we should be alright," he said.

Both Shadrock and Grothues are also advising residents to be prepared with the proper eyewear, so that everyone can enjoy the eclipse event safely.