BRYAN, Texas — The Hispanic Forum's 24th Annual Gala will present nearly $150,000 in scholarships to 70 students across the Brazos Valley on Saturday, July 9. The event will also host an auction.

Maria Hoffman, President of the Hispanic Forum, said that these scholarships support the students who she said are about to face more significant challenges in the real world.

Hoffman said that the event would include several silent auction items from several groups for those interested in raising money for the organization and winning a lucky prize on Saturday night.

According to the Hispanic Forum's website, the top student receives $10,000 in scholarship money, and the organization is sponsoring hundreds of other groups and companies across the Brazos Valley.

"The real world will be a challenge, but hey, you got this because you have the Hispanic Forum and Bryan/College Station believing in you and your dreams", said Hoffman.

"So my takeaway is for those coming, is to sit back, relax and enjoy, and see these excellent students blossom," said Hoffman.

Form officials said their local nonprofit has awarded over 1.23 million dollars in scholarships since 1998 to students wanting to further their educational opportunities.