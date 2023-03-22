The baseball version of Topgolf is opening in Katy this month

Home Run Dugout hopes to reinvent the batting cages with it's new baseball entertainment facility.

KATY, Texas — It's been called the Topgolf of baseball. Now it's coming to the Houston area.

Home Run Dugout is bringing its first-ever sports bar, restaurant, and entertainment venue to Katy this month.

The idea of combining the experience of batting cages and food began right here in Texas. Tyler Bambrick, Colby Smith, Nick Hermandorfer and Jason Borchik came up with the idea after having to forfeit games for their company softball team because they didn't have enough people.

"We just want to hit home runs and not shag balls," Bambrick told KHOU 11.

What started in a garage in San Marcos grew with the help of Houston Astros legend Nolan Ryan. The first Home Run Dugout opened in Round Rock at the Dell Diamond in 2019. The facility only had two bays, but its success left the guys wanting more.

H-town was the perfect homecoming for the group.

"We have a lot of ties to Houston," Bambrick said. "It's our backyard...a good community."

If baseball isn't your thing, you can still eat and drink at Home Run Dugout. The goal was just to reinvent the batting cage while bringing baseball to more people.

"Batting cages...it's a very anti-social cage environment," Bambrick said. "Ball's coming at you at 70 mph, it's sweaty. We just want to go out with our wives and going to a cage isn't fun."

Home Run Dugout features patented technology in their hitting bays that have soft-toss pitching machines and simulated gameplay for all skill levels. You can play in any of the 30 MLB stadiums while still enjoying food and drinks regardless of the weather.

The restaurant and game area wraps around the mini-field like a dugout with a full view of the diamond. They plan to open up the mini field for Wiffle Ball and kickball tournaments, corn hole, movie nights and concerts.