COLLEGE STATION, Texas — HomeGoods will open an approximately 19,900 square-foot store in College Station on Sunday, May 19th. The new store will be located in Central Station shopping center at 1725 South Texas Avenue, according to a press release.

HomeGoods expects to fill approximately 65 full- and part-time positions.

Regular store hours are Monday through Saturday 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; and Sunday 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Special Grand Opening Day hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19.