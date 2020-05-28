For the past two months, Homelessness Canceled has housed and fed several people at the Holiday Plaza Hotel in Bryan.

BRYAN, Texas — A lot of us could use a little help during this pandemic, and it can be easy to focus on what you personally need.

A few folks in Bryan are getting together to lend a hand to others.

The pandemic has caused lots of folks to reach out for help. For the past two months, a group led by Bryan Fire Marshal Gerald Burnett and pastor Dan Kiniry have reached out to those in need.

“The stay at home stuff was coming down the pipe so it was clear that one thing, folks that were normally homeless and interacted with the public, got assistance from the public wouldn’t have any help,” Burnett said.

From that knowledge, Homelessness Cancelled was born, and with donated money, the program has housed several homeless people in Bryan at the Holiday Plaza Hotel.

What started with a couple of folks grew into a temporary home for several.

The program is also making sure the people they’re housing are given groceries too, and to people like Lee, that help means the world.

“It lets me know there’s a god. I've been out here when its cold, I've been out here when it’s hot, mosquitoes, snakes… without him, I probably would’ve been laying on that hard cement somewhere,” said one of the motels temporary residents, Leander (Lee) Bavis.

Tiny Hope Village HELP CANCEL HOMELESSNESS FOR COVID 19 I want to share with y'all a ... side project we've been working on during this pandemic, and ask for your help. Most of our friends living on the streets are in high-risk groups of dying from Covid 19 - elderly, health issues, etc.

One of his neighbors, Alan Worralll said, “In Brazos County alone. It’s been not so good. I went from one room to another, I got a better air conditioning and better heating. It’s been a blessing from the Lord.”

Homelessness cancelled has gotten lots of donations to help with housing, but they want that spirit of giving to continue long into the future.

“I do hope that as people start to pick up this summer with their relative normal activities, that they’ll remember there are still folks that do have that need out there and just look for those opportunities to help,” Burnett said.