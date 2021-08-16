College Station PD launches homicide investigation after car crashes into building

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Investigators with the College Station Police Department spent several hours on scene of a fatal shooting on Longmire Drive.
Officers were called to the parking lot next to the Walmart on Brothers Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported an SUV had crashed into the side of the empty building. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He later died at the scene.
Investigators gathered evidence at the scene and looked at surveillance footage. They interviewed people at the scene to piece together what led up to the shooting and the crash.
The identity of the person who was killed has not been released. CSPD has not confirmed if any one was arrested at the scene or if anyone else was hurt. If you have any information about what happened, call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.
This is a developing story. We will update you as more information is released.