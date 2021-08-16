College Station PD launches homicide investigation after car crashes into building

Police responded to the crash scene but found a man had been shot. He later died at the scene.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Investigators with the College Station Police Department spent several hours on scene of a fatal shooting on Longmire Drive.

Officers were called to the parking lot next to the Walmart on Brothers Boulevard just after 11 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses reported an SUV had crashed into the side of the empty building. When officers got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He later died at the scene.

Investigators gathered evidence at the scene and looked at surveillance footage. They interviewed people at the scene to piece together what led up to the shooting and the crash.

The occupant of a car that crashed into a building had apparently been shot and succumbed to his injuries on scene. Officers responding to the crash at about 11:08 p.m. last night (August 15) at 2205 Longmire Drive discovered the apparent homicide. pic.twitter.com/McB28Zjyaa — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) August 16, 2021

The identity of the person who was killed has not been released. CSPD has not confirmed if any one was arrested at the scene or if anyone else was hurt. If you have any information about what happened, call the College Station Police Department at 979-764-3600.