Hospice Brazos Valley holds first-ever job fair

BRYAN, Texas — Hospice Brazos Valley held its first-ever job fair Wednesday afternoon to add new members to its team. The facility is looking for Registered Nurses, Licensed Vocational Nurses and CNAs to help with both at-home patients and in-facility patients.

“End of life care has been a really good learning experience for me, being in the healthcare industry and what we’re able to give back to not only our patients but their families as well,” Amber Glueck, HR Generalist at Hospice Brazos Valley, said.

“When you join the Hospice Brazos Valley team, you’re joining a family,” Jordan Acuna, Director of Nursing for the HBV Byran Office, said.

According to Acuna, there is a strong familial bond in the office. Some nurses focus on the admission of new patients while others enjoy going to see patients in their homes every day. The nurses work well together and do a great job of cross-training.

Not only is Hospice Brazos Valley the only Non-Profit hospice care organization in the area, but they’re also the only agency that has a free-standing in-patient facility.

“We’re just here to serve the patients and give them that compassionate end-of-life care that they really need. It’s a calling for our nurses to do that.” Acuna said.