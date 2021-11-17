Hospice Brazos Valley gives Thanksgiving baskets to families in need

Hospice Brazos Valley and other organizations got together to help families have a great Thanksgiving

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Hospice Brazos Valley and several other hospice organizations met at Century Square Wednesday afternoon to present baskets to people in need.

The baskets went to residents and families who have relatives in hospice care to help provide comfort over the holidays. Suzanne Badger, with Hospice Brazos Valley, said they provided eight baskets during Wednesday’s event.

According to Badger, the baskets include food items, blankets, gift cards, and other “comfortable” items to get people through the holidays.

Badger said she had her own experience with hospice prior to working for the company. Her mother was cared for by hospice services during the 2021 February Texas Snow Storm.

She added that her mother's hospice experience was the reason she decided to work for Hospice Brazos Valley. Badger also said the Mayor of Bryan, Andrew Nelson, donated several food items as well to help with their collective efforts.

“This is a complete Thanksgiving meal plus some gift cards plus a blanket and just things to keep you comfortable during this difficult time and it makes all the difference,” said Badger.