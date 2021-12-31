St. Joseph Health urging people to use COVID-19 testing sites, not emergency departments for virus testing

There has been increasing demand for COVID-19 testing across the Brazos Valley and hospitals are being overrun with requests for COVID-19 tests.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — As the demand for COVID-19 testing has grown across Brazos County, local hospitals are asking people to utilize testing sites to be checked for the virus.

St. Joseph Health reported seeing a large number of people reporting to emergency departments to be tested for COVID-19. With emergency departments already working with emergency cases, those who need testing are being asked to use any one of the several COVID-19 testing across the county. St. Joseph Health Respiratory Clinic is also available to test for COVID-19 if you make an appointment. You can call the center at 979-731-5200.

Symptoms of COVID-19 from the CDC may include the following:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

St. Joseph Health says if you are experiencing severe symptoms with a high fever, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, call 911.

With the Omicron variant now in the Brazos Valley, health officials said it appears this variant has less severe symptoms in those who have been vaccinated against the virus. However, officials urged people not to grow complacent. The virus remains a serious health emergency in not only our area, but the state.

Here is a list of COVID-19 testing sites in Brazos County. KAGS will update them accordingly.

St. Teresa's Catholic Church:

307 Hall St. Bryan, Texas

Monday - Friday

8 a.m - 6 p.m.

Kohl's:

1701 S Texas Ave. College Station

Monday - Friday

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lincoln Center (open until Jan. 3):

1000 Eleanor St. College Station

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Zion Missionary Baptist Church (open until Jan. 3):

1505 Dansby Bryan, Texas

Thursday, Friday and Saturday

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Rapid Testing Site:

3329 Woodville Rd. Bryan, Texas

Monday - Friday

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Walgreens:

Select Walgreen locations are offering COVID-19 testing by appointment only. To find the nearest testing site, visit their website.

CVS Pharmacy: