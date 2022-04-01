UPDATE: One person in critical condition after house fire in Bryan

At least one person was taken to the hospital, officials said. Officials also said others were able to get out of the home.

BRYAN, Texas — UPDATE: 7:30 p.m.

Fire officials said one person is in critical condition after a house fire on Carter Creek Parkway in Bryan. Another person and five children did not suffer serious injuries and are expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Crews were called to the scene just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and when they got to the scene, they reported seeing flames in the attic and in the back of the house. Firefighters entered the building and helped get people who were still inside to safety.

At least one person at this time was taken to the hospital. Their condition or the conditions of the other people are not known at this time.

Just before 6:45 p.m., additional water trucks were called to the scene to help put out the flames.