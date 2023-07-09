Woman killed in crash by suspects in stolen vehicle was mother of HPD sergeant, Chief Finner says

Houston police said a carjacker plowed a Dodge Charger into innocent people waiting at a red light.

HOUSTON — A woman was killed and four other people were hospitalized, including two accused carjackers, in a multi-vehicle crash Thursday in southeast Houston.

The crash happened around 10:20 a.m. on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street.

It all started Wednesday night when Cathleen Hill said she was carjacked by two people near Hobby Airport.

“This car behind me had hit me twice," Hill said. "So, I’m getting out, like, trying to figure out what happened. These two young guys dressed in camo, a ski mask, they robbed me at gunpoint. They had two assault rifles”

On Thursday, Hill tracked her car using a dealership device. When she found it, she called police to report that her car was on MLK Boulevard.

Officers spotted the stolen Charger and a chase started. Because of the driver's speed, the officers lost sight of the car and stopped chasing it, Finner said.

Minutes after the chase stopped, the suspects crashed into three vehicles that were stopped at a red light on MLK and Van Fleet, Finner said. One woman was killed in the crash and two other innocent bystanders were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accused carjackers also suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a hospital. Finner said they could be charged with murder.

The woman killed in the crash was the mother of an HPD sergeant, Finner confirmed Thursday afternoon.

"I met with the sergeant who, as you might expect, is in a state of shock," Finner said in a statement. "I ask our city to pray for him and members of his family as we seek justice in this incident."

