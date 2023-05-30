Trade in your gun for a gift card up to $200 at this event in Houston in June

The event will be held on Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at NRG Park.

HOUSTON — The City of Houston is collaborating with the Harris County Precinct One to host another gun buyback event in June.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at NRG Park, in the Yellow Main Street Lot.

The goal of this event is to get guns off the streets. Guns can be exchanged for a gift card that's worth up to $200. Participating individuals will not be asked any questions about the weapons they turn in, the city said.

"The Gun Buyback program is completely anonymous for the public in keeping with our objective of retrieving as many firearms as possible from Greater Houston residents," the city said in a press release.

Gift card rewards:

$50 -- non-functioning firearms

$100 -- shotgun or rifle (hunting)

$150 -- revolver or semi-automatic handguns

$200 -- rifle, semi-automatic

The City of Houston has held two gun buybacks events in the past. The first one collected nearly 800 guns and the second one collected more than 1,200.