Community says goodbye to Harris County Pct. 5 Cpl. Charles Galloway

"Remember his name. Remember his legacy. Remember his impact," Constable Ted Heap said during the ceremony Tuesday.

KATY, Texas — Hundreds gathered Tuesday morning to say goodbye to Harris County Precinct 5 Corporal Charles Galloway.

Law enforcement officers from across Texas, including community members and state officials, gathered at the Second Baptist Church - West Campus to pay their respects.

Galloway, 47, was a 12-year veteran with Precinct 5, before he was gunned down during a traffic stop early morning on Jan. 23.

"It was not until our first breakfast without Charles all of us realized, he was the glue," Assistant Chief Kevin Hubbard said. "He was our shield, against low morale, complacency and cynicism."

"I will try to live my life as responsibly and easy going as you did, and make every moment a lasting impression...I love you and I'll miss you," Hubbard said.

Galloway is survived by his daughter, sister and several of the law enforcement officers who he trained and mentored.

"The loss of Corporal Galloway has brought a wave of emotion, from tears to pure anger," Constable Ted Heap said. "He wasn't keen on downtime...but he had a secret passion for Denny's. And when you needed a friend, he always had time and a room at this table for a cup of coffee and a smile."

"Anyone was welcomed at Corporal Galloway's table," Heap said.

During the ceremony, Heap also acknowledged the violence against law enforcement during the recent weeks in the Houston area.

"Seventy-four officers killed last year through violence...and we're on a pace to surpass that this year," Heap said. "Those in authority who are coddling the criminals and enabling this behavior, have culpability just as those who are pulling the trigger."

During today’s funeral, colleagues shared how Galloway walked away from a six-figure job in finance to follow his dream of becoming a law enforcement officer.

“He said, 'I just want to follow my dreams,'” Constable Heap said. “See his dream was to make a difference. His dream was to serve his community and his dream did come true. We’ve received more letters and cards than you can imagine.”

Support is also pouring in to Precinct 5's office from friends like David Diggs, who considered Galloway family, and Roxann Ogden, a resident of the Georgetown neighborhood that Galloway patrolled.

“He knew our kids names. He knew our dogs names,” said Ogden. “Everybody’s been walking around having tears all week long. We will feel the hole. There’s a hole in Georgetown.”

Neighbors wrapped dozens of trees in blue ribbons to show support for Galloway who patrolled Georgetown during his 12 years as a Precinct 5 deputy.

From the show of support for Galloway and his family, to the neighbors grieving the sudden death of their friend, “I think it proves that, when you’re a police officer like officer Galloway,” Ogden said, “you change people’s lives.”

Melissa Correa on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram