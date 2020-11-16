Houston man killed in motorcycle crash in Grimes County

Authorities said the man went off the road and hit a fence before coming to a stop.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — Texas DPS has released the identity of a man who was killed in a motorcycle crash in Grimes County over the weekend.

Dennis Amaya, 28, of Houston, was on his motorcycle just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, traveling eastbound on FM 149E near Richards. Authorities said Amaya went off the road for an unknown reason, hit a roadway sign and a fence before coming to a stop.

Rescue workers took him to a hospital in Navasota, but Amaya died just before 6 p.m. Authorities said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.