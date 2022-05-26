Houston NRA convention: Performers drop out, key speakers still plan to attend following deadly mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas

Following the school shooting that left 21 people dead, a number of high-profile guests dropped from the Houston NRA event.

"American Pie" singer Don McLean was set to perform at the event but dropped out.

"In light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week," he said in a statement.

"I'm sure all the folks planning to attend this event are shocked and sickened by these events as well. After all, we are all Americans," the statement continued.

McLean's statement concluded, "I share the sorrow for this terrible, cruel loss with the rest of the nation."

Key speakers still attending

Former President Donald Trump is still scheduled to headline the event. Guns won't be allowed in the auditorium where the former president will be speaking.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Sen. Ted Cruz are also set to take the stage.

Over the course of his political career, which began in 2002, Cruz has accepted $176,284 in political donations from the NRA, according to the nonprofit group OpenSecrets and the Texas Ethics Commission.

Gov. Abbott has accepted $16,200 in political donations from the NRA and the Texas State Rifle Association over the course of his political career, which also began in 2002.

Calls for cancellation

There have been calls for the NRA convention to be canceled or held at a location not in Texas.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner on Wednesday said the city was unable to cancel the convention citing legal issues.

"The convention has been on the books for more than two years," Turner said during a City Council meeting on Wednesday. "It's a contractual arrangement. We simply cannot cancel a conference or convention because we do not agree with the subject matter."

Protests planned

The convention, which is set to be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center, is expected to be met with protest.

"Our children are dying in schools because of laws they created that made it easier for them to happen," Ashton Woods, with Black Lives Matter Houston, said. "So, the message is people can go home."

Houston police on Thursday tweeted out a photo of designated protest and counter-protest zones across the street from the convention center at Discovery Green.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said there will be a heavy police presence at the convention center and the protests.

"You will see officers everywhere," he said.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña said the fire department will also be on hand to provide support.

Despite calls for cancellation, the NRA convention is still set to go on.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the families and victims involved in this horrific and evil crime. On behalf of our members, we salute the courage of school officials, first responders and others who offered their support and services," the NRA said in a statement.

"Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal. As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure," the statement continued.