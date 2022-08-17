Coast Guard works to contain large oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown

BAYTOWN, Texas — Coast Guard and Texas General Land Office crews are working to clear up a large oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown.
Officials said they received reports of oil spilling from a flow line on Monday morning. Watchstanders then called pollution responders to the location, who then estimated about 420 gallons of crude oil had spilled into the water.
The Coast Guard said 2,000 feet of hard and absorbent barriers have been placed around the spill to contain and recover oil.
So far, no impact on wildlife has been reported, according to officials. They also said the source of the spill was identified and secured.
No timeline has been given on the cleanup efforts, but the Coast Guard said they're partnering with multiple agencies in the cleanup and assessing all shorelines and waterways.