HOUSTON — A viewer sent us videos of a tiger outside a home in Memorial on Sunday.
The tiger was wearing a collar and was prowling around the front yard until someone came out of the house and brought it inside.
Houston police said the incident was reported at about 8 p.m. at a home on Ivy Wall Drive, near the intersection of Highway 6 and Memorial Drive.
In one of the videos, a man is seen in the front yard holding what appears to be a gun while yelling at the person who was taking the tiger inside.
It's unclear if any charges were filed.
KHOU 11 was alerted to this story by viewer Maria Torres, who sent us video.