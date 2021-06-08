Houston woman identified in fatal car crash near Navasota

Crash investigators said the Houston woman was driving on the wrong side of the road when she caused a head-on crash.

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A Houston woman has been identified as a driver who died in a fatal crash in Grimes County Monday.

Texas DPS investigators said Rhoda Nimako, 42, was westbound on SH 105 near County Road 410 just before 9 a.m. They said she was driving on the wrong side of the road and sideswiped a pickup before hitting another car head-on. Investigators said the car that was hit head-on then rolled over.

Nimako died at the scene. The driver of the vehicle she hit head-on was taken to a hospital in Bryan and suffered critical injuries, according to investigators. They said he is from Belton. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.

The Grimes County Sheriff's Office and first responders with the Navasota Fire Department also helped at the scene of the crash.