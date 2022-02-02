How to prepare for Winter Storm Landon in the Brazos Valley

While there isn't much snow forecasted for the Brazos Valley, the area will see freezing temperatures and freezing rain.

BRYAN, Texas — If you were living in Texas at the time of Winter Storm Uri, then you know you can never be too prepared when winter weather hits. Sometimes, you can be as prepared as you can be but things still go wrong: busted pipes, power outages and inability to get from place to place.

Governor Abbott and ERCOT insisted the grid is ready and prepared for Winter Storm Landon as it makes its way through Texas. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't do everything you can to avoid being left out in the cold.

Protect the four Ps: People, Pets, Pipes, Plants

In the event of winter weather, protect the four Ps. Check on your neighbors, especially if they are elderly. They may need some help getting prepared for the storm or during the storm.

Make sure your pets have a place to go if they are primarily outside. Have plenty of food and water available for them and make sure they have a shelter they can go to in order to get out of the storm.

Crews have been pretreating roads throughout the district for the winter weather expected. For information on driving conditions in the entire state, please visit https://t.co/mJTDs9ntcj for the latest road conditions. Stay safe friends! #EndTheStreakTx — TxDOT Bryan (@TxDOTBryan) February 2, 2022

When it comes to protecting your pipes, follow these guidelines:

In a House:

Find your water shutoff. Make sure everyone in your family knows where the water main shutoff valve is in the home.

Close all doors and windows, including your garage door. If there are some broken doors or windows, repair them now. Seal leaks in crawl spaces and basements.

Turn off outside faucets and automatic sprinkler systems. Remove any hoses that are connected and wrap the faucets with towels.

Open up your cabinets beneath sinks to let warm air surround the pipes.

Drip water from faucets, especially those furthest away from the main shutoff valve.

If there is a power outage that lasts longer than 24 hours, stop dripping the faucets.

In an Apartment:

Drip all faucets in your apartment. Drip both the hot and cold water. Leave the faucets dripping until the freeze warning is clear.

Turn on the heat and set at least on 50 degree minimum. Obviously, you can stay warmer than that, but don't let temps go below 50. Open your closet and cabinet doors to keep plumbing fixtures and plumbing pipes in exterior walls from freezing.

To protect your plants in the cold, there are several things you can do, especially if you can't bring them inside. We talked with Skip Richter, a horticulturist with Texas A&M Agrilife last year on how to protect your plants, big and small.

Power Outages: What do I do?

Make sure you are keeping your cellphones charged and backup chargers fully charged whenever you can. Use power strips with surge protectors that will help protect electronic devices, or, simply unplug your devices until the power is fully restored. Sometimes, the constant power on and off can fry the internal electronics of your devices.

Make sure you have a storm preparation kit. Here are the following items you should have in your kit:

Water - 1 gallon per person per day

Food - 3 Day supply of non-perishable, easy to prepare food

Flashlights

Extra batteries

First aid kit

Medications - 7 Day supply, plus hearing aids with extra batteries, glasses, contact lenses, syringes and canes

Multi-purpose tool

Personal hygiene items, including anti-bacterial wipes

Copies of personal documents like medication lists, medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates and insurance policies

Family and emergency contact information

Extra cash

Baby supplies like bottles, formula, baby food and diapers

Pet supplies like collar, leash, ID, food, carrier, bowl

Tools

Sand, rock salt or non-clumping kitty litter for walkways and steps

Warm coats, gloves or mittens, hats, boots and extra blankets and warm clothing

Food in your refrigerator or can stay good up to about four hours. Keep the doors closed to keep the cold in.

What if I have a generator?

Never use a generator inside your home or garage, even if the doors and windows are open. Generators must be used outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors and windows. Don't use a grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal burning device inside your home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any other inside area.

If you don't follow this rule, you are putting yourself and others at serious risk for carbon monoxide poisoning, electric shock and fire. Make sure there are carbon monoxide alarms in central locations on every level of your home and outside sleeping areas.

If the carbon monoxide alarm goes off, move quickly to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door. Call for help immediately. Call 911.

Some may be thinking about buying a portable generator to keep warm in case the power goes out for a long period of time this winter. But remember, it is very important to place the generator OUTSIDE! The exhaust emits deadly carbon monoxide gas.#WinterSafetyAwarenessWeek2018 pic.twitter.com/epEDDJG0j6 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) November 14, 2018

How to drive in winter conditions, written by a person from Minnesota

Cold, ice, snow and freezing rain are not unusual in Texas, let's get that right. But, coming from a person who lived in Minnesota and North Dakota more than half their life, driving during a winter storm is far from easy. Even those of us that live in the cold have it rough the first day; it's like trying to learn how to ride a bike again. Here are a couple of guidelines to help you get to your destination:

Don't drive unless you absolutely have to. Simple as that. Don't get out on the road to go to the new fabulous restaurant or to meet up with your buddies for poker. The golden rule: You may be a great driver, but it doesn't mean others are and they may literally drag you into a situation you don't want to be in.

SLOW DOWN. If it takes you 10 minutes to get to your grandma's house so you can check on her, leave a half hour early. No, your 4-wheel-drive truck or SUV doesn't give you magic wings on icy roads. You have no better grip on the road than the Prius that can't get going at the stoplight.

Remember, overpasses, ramps and bridges are usually the first to freeze. When you are approaching them, take it slow. Better yet, try to find an alternate route where you won't have to encounter these areas.

Once you hit the ice and your car starts to slide, DON'T PANIC. Easier said than done, right? But just take your foot OFF the gas and DON"T brake. Think to yourself, NO FEET. Just turn your wheel the direction your back end is going. If you are sliding to the right, turn your wheel slowly right. If you are going left, turn your wheel slowly left. Don't yank it, just guide it. If you've ever played a game of Mario Kart for the Wii, this will probably come in handy.

Sometimes, if you are feeling your car start to slide, you can ease your car to an area you know will have some traction. For example, sand in the road, or gravel on the shoulder. Don't yank your car over, just take that foot off the gas, resist the urge to brake and guide it over. Once you have traction, gently brake to slow down and get everything under control.

Big key here: Your car is a lot easier to control if you're not driving so fast. I know, this is Texas and everyone is in a hurry and it's the 'get out of my way' mentality, but please, just for the storm, think about your fellow drivers. They may need help or they may not feel comfortable out on the road driving in these conditions. They may have to be out due to an emergency or they may be looking for help. Be kind to them, back off their bumper and let them drive. We need to watch out for each other just a little bit more and take care of one another.

If you see someone stranded or struggling with their car, only stop and help if you can SAFELY do so. I once stopped for someone on an icy street who couldn't get up a hill. I got out and started pushing the back of her car while she accelerated. Suddenly, in the middle of helping, I realized if I slipped on this ice, the car could roll back and run me over. I got lucky, but thinking about it now, I would not have done it and would have called for help for her. Your urge to help is noble, but only do so if it doesn't put you in danger.

Prepare your car for winter weather

Before hitting the road in winter weather, make sure your wheels are in the right condition. Here's a checklist:

Check your tire tread. Inspect your tires. If your tires are low on air, get them to the right pressure. If your tires have low tread and your tire looks smooth, driving is too dangerous, especially on ice.

Change your oil and antifreeze.

Inspect your battery.

If your car becomes covered in ice, don't pour hot water over the ice to break it up. You can crack your windshield or other glass. If you insist on using a de-icing method, you can get a professional de-icer at a store. If you want to make one at home, use one part isopropyl alcohol (also known as rubbing alcohol) and two parts water. Make sure it is at room temperature before you spray or put it on the glass.

And yes, I'm going to say this: Don't use a torch to melt ice from your car. Just, don't do it, okay?

Here's an example of a good car emergency kit:

Cell phone, portable charger, and extra batteries

Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Shovel

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Flashlight with extra batteries

Water and snack food

First aid kit with any necessary medications and a pocket knife

Tow chains or rope

Tire chains

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice

Booster cables with fully charged battery or jumper cables

Hazard or other reflectors

Bright colored flag or help signs, emergency distress flag, and/or emergency flares

Road maps

Waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water