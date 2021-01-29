Click here to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine and what you need to know before you go.

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — If you want a detailed guide to everything you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine, we've got a link to that article below. Here is a simple place where you can find how to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine in the Brazos Valley.

Brazos County

Montgomery County

Washington County

At this time, these are the only COVID-19 vaccine HUBS or subHUBS within the Brazos Valley. There are other counties in Texas that you can sign up with to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Click the link below to go to a list of HUBS with each county's information on where to sign up:

COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Providers Beginning in January, Texas established large vaccination sites or hubs around the state. The goal of these hubs is to provide more people the vaccine and a simpler way to sign up for an appointment. Providers will focus on vaccinating areas and populations hardest hit by COVID‑19.

The Brazos County Vaccine HUB has gotten its first 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and will begin vaccinations on Monday, February 1. These vaccinations will be for those who qualify for 1A or 1B categories. If you need to know what category you are in, click here.

In order to get the COVID-19 vaccine, you must register for it by clicking on the link above. The vaccination HUB is for those who registered for an appointment ONLY. Walk-ins will be turned away. If you don't qualify for the 1A or 1B categories, fill out the registration form and you will be put on the waitlist. Once the HUB has enough vaccines to get to you, they will contact you through email to set up an appointment.