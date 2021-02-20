How Texans affected by severe winter storms can apply for federal disaster assistance

FEMA said the assistance can include grants for temporary housing, home repairs, and low-cost loans.

DALLAS — The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced Saturday that residents who live in these 77 counties who suffered damage from the winter storm event can apply for disaster assistance.

Earlier in the day, the White House announced that President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in Texas, and he's asked federal agencies to identify additional resources to help those in need.

Here's what you need to know about applying:

If you have insurance and are applying for disaster assistance, you must also file a claim with your insurance company as soon as possible.

FEMA said by law, it can't duplicate benefits for losses covered by insurance. If insurance does not cover all your damage, you may be eligible for federal assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at www.disasterassistance.gov.

If you don't have internet access you can register by calling 800-621-3362 or TTY: 800-462-7585. The phone lines operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT each day.

Texas: If you live in one of the 77 counties designated for Individual Assistance, here are steps to help you on your road to recovery.



Biden’s major disaster declaration provides assistance for these 77 counties:

Angelina, Aransas, Bastrop, Bee, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brazos, Brown, Burleson, Caldwell, Calhoun, Cameron, Chambers, Collin, Comal, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, DeWitt, Ellis, Falls, Fort Bend, Galveston, Gillespie, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hood, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Lavaca, Liberty, Madison, Matagorda, Maverick, McLennan, Montague, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Nueces, Orange, Palo Pinto, Panola, Parker, Polk, Rockwall, Sabine, San Jacinto, San Patricio, Scurry, Shelby, Smith, Stephens, Tarrant, Travis, Tyler, Upshur, Van Zandt, Victoria, Walker, Waller, Wharton, Wichita, Williamson, Wilson, and Wise.

What information should you have ready when applying for assistance?

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number, if available.

A general list of damage and losses.

If insured, the insurance policy number, or the agent and company name.

What can you do right now?

FEMA advises if it's safe to do so, start cleaning up now.

Take photos to document damage, begin cleanup and repairs to prevent further damage.

Keep receipts from all purchases related to the cleanup and repair.

What does disaster assistance include?

FEMA said disaster assistance may include financial assistance for temporary lodging and home repairs, low-interest loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help people and business owners recover.