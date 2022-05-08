How to get the most out of Tax Free Weekend

Tax Free Weekend is here and experts say parents can save a few bucks on school supplies when they shop this weekend.

TEMPLE, Texas — Say goodbye to sales tax this weekend on select items, especially those school supplies.

The National Retail Federation expects each U.S. family to spend $864 on average this year for school supplies, with a total expected spending of $36.9-billion.

Dr. Tennant, an economist at A&M University of Central Texas, said a family will spend $150 to $200 on school supplies per child, which means the savings will amount to approximately $15 or $20 per child.

"You may find that you're having substantial savings, and with this period of inflation – every dollar matters as we find our groceries going up every week," Tennant added.

Tennant also said prices are going to rise with inflation, which could impact the supply chain.

"So if you see it and you need it for the back to school season, now is a good time to get it with the tax savings," he said.

Some community members are jumping into the tax free weekend by purchasing school supplies they'll donate.

Dwayne Holley said he's buying school supplies for The Wheatley School.

"We always support them with their school supply drives, so we're definitely going to take advantage of the tax free weekend," Holley said.

Veronica Bolivar, a mom and community member, choosing to give back, said she is going to help with her local "back to school extravaganza," an event where members in the community will shop this weekend for those in need.

"That helps out a lot of families," Bolivar said.

While you're out looking for savings, you might also look for a place to donate.

Staples will let you buy a back to school kit that is only five-dollars and will go back to a local Central Texas school, Scott Elementary.



Candice Dennick, a local manager for Staples said these kits are also part of the tax free weekend.

"As well as any other back to school supplies that students parents and teachers might need to finish up their back to school shopping – we're very excited to support this tax free weekend," Dennick said.