Here's your guide to get to and from the 2022 State Fair of Texas

DALLAS — It’s time to indulge in all things fried and partake in some family fun at this year’s State Fair of Texas. But what’s the best mode of transportation to get to and from Fair Park?

We vote by train.

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) has released its full schedule to travel to and from Fair Park when the State Fair kicks off:

DART says service changes will begin Monday, Sept. 26.

Extra Green Line trains will run on a loop between downtown Dallas and Fair Park approximately every 10 minutes from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

Orange Line service will be extended to Parker Road Station on all trips, weekdays and weekends (except for Saturday, October 8).

Trinity Railway Express (TRE) will operate on all four Sundays during the fair.

Visit DART.org/statefair to view these special DART Rail schedules.

Green Line service

The Fair Park Station is located at Parry Avenue at the entrance of the fairgrounds, and the MLK Jr. Station is located at south of R.B. Cullum Boulevard. These two stations are most convenient to enter Gate 6 and the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

The Green Line will be available about every 10 minutes between downtown Dallas and the Fair Park stations. Click here for details.

How to save with DART

DART says if you would like discounts on your fair admission throughout the week – use the DART GoPass. You can receive $5 off admission Mondays-Fridays, and you can save $7 Saturdays-Sundays. To access it, go to the app and enter the code when purchasing your fair tickets on the State Fair of Texas website.

Using Trinity Railway Express (TRE)

You can ride the TRE from any of the ten stations in Tarrant County of Dallas County to meet up with the DART Green Line in Dallas. You’ll look for trains that say, "Fair Park," "Buckner" or "Lawnview."

Denton County residents

If you’re traveling to the State Fair from Denton County, you can take the A-train from one of five stations and transfer to DART’s Green Line at Trinity Mills.

*Note: The A-train doesn’t operate on Sundays.

Uber/Lyft

The State Fair has a rideshare pick-up/drop-off area located just inside Gate 5, where you’ll meet your driver whenever you leave.

Driving your own car