Fund established for Hearne families left homeless after apartment fire

The United Way and the American Red Cross have established a fund and St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store is collecting furniture and other household items.

HEARNE, Texas — Organizations throughout the Brazos Valley are working to help the people who were left homeless after a devastating fire Sunday.

The American Red Cross and the United Way have teamed up and created a fund where people can donate money. The money will go toward finding suitable housing and basic needs for the people affected.

At least eight families were left with very little when fire broke out at the Columbus Village Apartments Sunday morning just after 4 a.m. The blaze burned one of the buildings to the ground, then jumped to another building, leaving just the outer shell of the structure.

Many of the people who lived in the two buildings had no time but to run out of the building with just the clothes on their backs. Many of them went door to door, warning others of what was happening.

Just a few hours later, firefighters remained at the scene, putting out hotspots and looking for the source of the fire. The cause has not yet been released.

Families and individuals who are looking for help and were directly affected by the fire are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross Serving the Heart of Texas chapter to find out how to get assistance.

If you would like to help the families get back on their feet, consider donating to the Hearne Apartment Fire Recovery Fund online. You can also text HearneFireFund to 41444.