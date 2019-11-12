COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Finals are officially over for college students this week, and the other schools will be going on break next week as well.

Whether you live in dorms, apartments, or a home, your living area may not be safe this winter. With the hustle and bustle of students leaving Bryan-College Station, break-ins become more popular.

“There are a lot of residential break-ins that occur in places where it’s obvious there’s nobody in town. Anytime you leave town, consider securing your property as much as possible. So do a walk-around, make sure all your windows are locked, your doors are locked, but then any valuables, maybe take those with you. So if you can take your big screen tv or electronics with you, that’s the safest bet. Or leave them with somebody you know staying in town who can watch them and house sit for you,” said College Station Police Officer Tristen Lopez.

Another simple way the police department says you can prevent attracting burglars is by not putting out large boxes when you order packages.

“Try to avoid putting out the boxes, for recycling or trash because that’s kind of advertising 'hey I just got this big screen tv, and then I’m going to leave town or go to work for the day, so sneak inside my house and steal my brand new tv...' So try not to advertise,” said Lopez.

College Station Police also advise you to install a security system at home, which in turn could also help police track down burglars.

