BRYAN, Texas — For many, Halloween is about dressing up and knocking on neighbor’s doors to get that precious candy. While local law enforcement encourage all the fun, they also want you and your family to be safe this trick or treating season.

“We’re pushing for trick-or-treaters to be out from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this year," said Officer Kole Taylor, with the Bryan Police Department. "It lets law enforcement know when kids will be out and about.”

Officers believe this will also let people driving know what times to keep an extra eye out on the roads. Plus, those handing out candy know what times to expect the trick-or-treaters.

But how do children know what houses to knock on?

“Typically if their porch light is on it means they’re willing to hand out candy," Taylor said "Always stick with houses that you do know, or you see groups of trick-or-treaters going into.”

If you are roaming the streets on Thursday night in your costumes law enforcement want you to be aware of your surroundings, especially when it gets dark.

“You want your kids to either have a flashlight or something reflective that will allow people in vehicles or people walking to see them," Taylor said.

Stay on well lit streets and always on the sidewalk. If there is no sidewalk, officers advise to walk on the furtherest edge of the roadway facing traffic.

“You want to be able to cross crosswalks or corners of streets, not just zipping in and out of cars or parked cars on the side of the road," Taylor said.

Law enforcement also encourages parents to go through and check all of their children’s candy. Throw anything that is unwrapped or looks like it has been tampered with.

If you are someone that wants you and your family to experience the joy of trick or treating, but might not feel too comfortable walking around at night- tons of businesses and organizations offer alternatives. For example, Tuesday’s Fall Festival put on by the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley.

“It gives us the opportunity to provide things to the community," said Tiffany Parker, the CEO of the Boys & Girls Club. "To get out and have a good time with their family, without having to worry about the cost of things, without having to worry about whose there and knowing that they’re in a safe space and knowing that they’re hanging out with their friends they wouldn’t otherwise see.”

If you are out and about Halloween night and see any suspicious activities going on, let law enforcement know ASAP.

