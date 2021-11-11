How you can prevent diabetes at the dinner table this Thanksgiving

World Diabetes Day is on November 14 and with the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, Baylor Scott & White experts advise healthy options

BRYAN, Texas — World Diabetes Day is on Nov. 14 and with the Thanksgiving holiday coming up, experts at Baylor Scott & White want people to be aware of this condition that affects many every day.

April Pickrel, a registered dietitian and diabetes educator at Baylor Scott & White, said it's important to recognize most people can make small changes that will drastically improve their health.

“There are a lot of things people can do to prevent diabetes, and some of them are small,” Pickrel said, “The single biggest thing you can do is get moving, keep moving, get some exercise, whether it's a little bit or a lot.”

Another important thing Pickrel said to do to prevent diabetes or help take care of yourself is eat healthy vegetables.

“Maybe it's starting small by just remembering to get a salad with your sandwich or maybe it's starting to plan healthy meals that involve a lot of vegetables,” Pickrel said.

Pickrel said Thanksgiving is a wonderful food holiday, but it can also turn into a giant carb-fest and suggests people plan a balanced Thanksgiving meal.

“If carrots or green beans haven't been part of your meal in the past, get somebody to bring that to your meal or you make some so that you can really round out your meal,” Pickrel said.

If you have diabetes or want to get tested for diabetes, Pickrel says Baylor Scott & White has a great assortment of family medicine doctors.

“Check with your doctor and whether they're with our system or not get that blood test in and see what your blood sugar is at,” Pickrel said, “If you do have diabetes that's a great time to come to our diabetes education classes Wednesday afternoons.