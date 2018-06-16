A Brazos Valley standout can now call himself an All-American. The 2018 Collegiate Baseball High School All-American teams were announced Friday and College Station's Travis Hester has been named a first-team selection.

Hester is one of 40 pitchers from the entire country on the first team. An Arkansas signee, Hester racked up 30 career wins for the Cougars and finished his senior campaign with a 9 and 1 record to go with over 70 strikeouts.



Another star player from the region has been rewarded for having an outstanding senior year. Rudder standout Hunter Dobbins will suit up tomorrow in the THSBCA All-Star game.

A Texas Tech signee, Dobbins led the Rangers this past season at the plate and on the mound. The 5A/6A All-Star game takes place at Dell Diamond in Round Rock.

