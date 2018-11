5A Division I

College Station vs. Highland Park, 2 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD Stadium

5A Division II

Brenham vs. Mission Sharyland, 1 p.m. Friday at Corpus Christi Cabaniss Stadium

A&M Consolidated vs. Fort Bend Marshall at Tomball ISD Stadium, 7 p.m. Friday

4A Division I

Navasota vs. Midlothian Heritage, 2:30 p.m. Friday, Baylor’s McLane Stadium, Waco

3A Division I

Franklin vs. Troy, 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD Stadium

Cameron vs. Diboll, 7:30 p.m. Friday at Madisonville

3A Division II

Buffalo vs. Jacksboro, 5 p.m. Friday at Whitney

Lexington vs. Gunter, 6 p.m. Friday at Mexia

2A Division I

Centerville vs. Tenaha, 1 p.m. Friday at Palestine Wildcat Stadium

Leon vs. San Augustine, 1 p.m. Friday at Crockett

2A Division II

Burton vs. La Pryor, noon Friday at Eschenburg Field, Floresville

Snook vs. Falls City, 1 p.m. Friday at Bastrop Memorial Stadium

Hearne vs Shiner, Friday 1 pm at Giddings

1A Division II regional

Calvert vs. Richland Springs, 6:30 p.m. Friday at Gatesville

Home School

​​​​​​​

BVCHEA- TBA

© 2018 KAGS