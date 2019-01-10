LEON COUNTY, Texas — The Leon County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Rangers are investigating after human remains were found Monday on private property just north of Buffalo.

Sheriff Kevin Ellis posted on the sheriff's office's Facebook page, stating it is believed the remains are not those of a local person.

Ellis said authorities would not be releasing any more information about the discovery until after the remains have been examined by forensic experts.

We will keep you updated on this story as it develops.

Leon County Sheriff's Office Press release: On September 30, 2019, Leon County Investigators and... Texas Rangers recovered human remains just North of Buffalo,Texas. The remains were located on private property, just off the Southbound Feeder road. It is believed the remains are not of a local person. No additional information is being released until the remains can be examined forensically.

