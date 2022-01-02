Scotty's House, Unbound BCS taking steps to stop child human trafficking in the Brazos Valley

At Scotty's House, its hope is that more people step up and report abuse if they suspect it could be a problem.

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos Valley law enforcement, medical facilities and advocacy officials said human trafficking continues to be a growing problem in the Brazos Valley. But this group is working to do something about it.

Cary Baker, the Executive Director of Scotty's House in Bryan, said her agency saw nearly 700 people when working with children last year and that each case has required care for the kids.

“We see it all. We’ve seen kids who’ve been sexually abused, children who’ve been physically abused, we’ve seen kids being raised in a home where drugs have been manufactured or distributed," Baker said. "We’ve also worked with kids who’ve been witness to violent crime."

Baker said Scotty's House is involved in nearly every part of the process when it comes to advocating for children, from the early on interviews with the children to helping prosecution however they can. According to Baker, most children who are victims of abuse is caused by someone they know.

“Last year, 2021, 77% were abused by a parent which is startling," Baker said. "You think that parents are supposed to be the ones protecting their kids…but they’re not."

You're invited!! Yes, YOU! 🤩 Please join Unbound and our community partners for our Care Coordination Launch for... Posted by Unbound Bryan College Station on Friday, January 21, 2022

This comes after their organization, Unbound BCS, and several law enforcement agencies banded together to create a task force which officials said will keep everyone up to date on trafficking cases.

“This is a multidisciplinary task force that’s come together," Amanda Buenger said. Buenger is the executive director of Unbound BCS. "Prosecution, recovery, protect, we try to cover all the wrap-around services for youth that’s recovered."

Buenger said she hopes the community around her will keep a watchful eye when looking for signs of trafficking.

“I just hope and pray that we continue to have eyes and ears in this community for those that need to get out of the life," Buenger said.

Baker said that for Scotty's House, their hope is that more people step up and report abuse if they suspect it could be a problem.