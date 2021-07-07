Humane Society has seen an increase in runaway pets over the holiday weekend

The Aggieland Humane Society has taken in more than 100 stray pets within the past week

BRYAN, Texas — The Aggieland Humane Society has taken in more than 100 stray pets within the past week. Communications Coordinator Darby McKenzie says they see an increase in these numbers every year around the fourth.

“When I last checked this morning, I think that number has gone up just a little since I even looked a few hours ago, '' McKenzie said. “I think we have a little over 70 pets.”

Loud noises such as fireworks can cause many pets to run away from home. If you or a loved one has lost a pet recently make sure you check the humane societies.

“If you’re missing a pet, we also have those guys online as well. Keep checking, we recommend checking not just the day they go missing but the weeks following. Sometimes it takes pets a little while to come out of wherever they are hiding. ”

If you want to keep your pet safe and sound, make sure they are registered and microchipped under your name.

“A lot of times the pets we see are not microchipped, they don’t have their tags,” McKenzie said. So, it is really hard for us to find an owner, and it’s really hard to get them back where they need to be.”