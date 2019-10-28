HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Huntsville police are searching for the suspect who robbed a gas station employee at gunpoint and got away with some cash.

It happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the Shell gas station on the 3000 block of Sam Houston Avenue. A man walked into the store with a bandana covering half of his face, said Lt. Jim Barnes with the Huntsville Police Department. When the store employee asked him to remove the covering on his face, the man pulled out a gun and demanded money, investigators said.

The employee gave the man the money from the register and the man ran from the store in an unknown direction, Lt. Barnes said. The employee was not hurt, he added.

The suspect is described as a black male with distinctive features. Lt. Barnes said investigators have finished going through the scene and are currently working leads in the case. He said he will release more information when it is available.

