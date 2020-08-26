Huntsville ISD closed August 27; potential power outages expected

Remote and in-person learning has been canceled, as well as extracurricular activities.

HUNTSVILLE, Texas — Huntsville ISD announced they will be closed Thursday August 27 "out of an abundance of caution" as Hurricane Laura makes landfall early Thursday morning.

The district says weather in Huntsville is forecast to have strong winds with potential for power outages. During the closure, there will be no in-person or remote learning for students in all grade levels. Extracurricular activities have also been canceled.

EMERGENCY ALERT - Huntsville ISD will be CLOSED Thursday, 8/27 for Inclement Weather/Emergency Purposes. Read full details @ https://t.co/QfHa29N3bR pic.twitter.com/3UpXBbqI4g — HUNTSVILLE ISD (@HISDHornets) August 26, 2020

They said they will "communicate instructional plans for Friday, August 28, after assessing the storm’s impact on Thursday."