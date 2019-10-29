HUNTSVILLE, Texas — The Huntsville Police Department has made an arrest in an aggravated robbery of a gas station less than 24 hours after the store was robbed.

Stanley Banks, Jr., 23, of Fresno, California, is charged with aggravated robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Banks was arrested after he was seen walking in a neighborhood shortly after the robbery was reported. Officer Eric Scott with the Huntsville Police Department was on routine patrol in the neighborhood and thought Banks matched a description of the suspect seen on surveillance video at the gas station during the robbery. Officer Scott made the arrest shortly after talking with Banks.

"It was just good police work on the part of Officer Scott," Lt. Jim Barnes with the Huntsville Police Department said. "He just did a really great job."

The robbery happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the Shell gas station on the 3000 block of Sam Houston Avenue. Police said Banks walked into the store with a bandana covering part of his face. When an employee asked him to remove it, Banks is accused of pulling out a gun, pointing it at the employee and demanding money from the cash register.

After getting the money, police say Banks ran from the store before officers got there. No one was hurt in the robbery.

After Banks was arrested, Lt. Barnes said a search of the suspect's property resulted in the discovery of evidence that points to other crimes being investigated at this time. However, to protect the integrity of those cases, details into the collected evidence are not being released at this time. Those investigations remain ongoing and we will bring you an update when the information is made available.

